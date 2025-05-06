TPI Composites (TPIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect TPI Composites to post earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter. TPI Composites has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.83 million. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, major shareholder Construction Taahhut A.S. Dere acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,397,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,792.64. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $229,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $2.40 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

