TransAlta (TAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.72. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

Several research firms have commented on TAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

