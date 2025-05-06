Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.13. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

