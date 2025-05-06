Truist Financial Raises Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $82.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADC. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.04.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $76.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 129.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 135,274 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

