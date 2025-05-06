TSE:GWO Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by National Bank Financial

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

GWO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$53.00 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.00.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$52.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$38.44 and a 52 week high of C$57.61.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.44, for a total transaction of C$4,032,671.09. Also, Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total value of C$484,931.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,646. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

