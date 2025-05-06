Turning Point Brands (TPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $95.75 million for the quarter.
Turning Point Brands Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE TPB opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $72.54.
Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
