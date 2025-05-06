Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) & GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Head to Head Survey

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) and Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GE Aerospace and Ultra Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Aerospace 0 0 12 0 3.00 Ultra Electronics 0 0 0 0 0.00

GE Aerospace presently has a consensus price target of $216.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given GE Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GE Aerospace is more favorable than Ultra Electronics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Aerospace 14.31% 22.19% 3.66% Ultra Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares GE Aerospace and Ultra Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GE Aerospace and Ultra Electronics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE Aerospace $39.68 billion 5.61 $6.56 billion $6.43 32.48 Ultra Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Electronics.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats Ultra Electronics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

About Ultra Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications. The company also provides cutting-edge tactical radios, tactical networking technologies, and satellite communications equipment for militaries; missile flight instrumentation, radio frequency microwave, electronic warfare, simulation and training, and tactical radio frequency solutions and test systems; command, control, and intelligence solutions; and cyber security solutions. In addition, it offers mission- and safety-critical products and systems; manned and unmanned vehicle systems and equipment; ballistic identification; tool mark examination; and forensic analysis system solutions, as well as optical imagery systems, safety sensors, and instrumentation and control systems. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland Europe, and internationally. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.