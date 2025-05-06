VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $344.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at $691,218.40. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

