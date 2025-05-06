Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Varex Imaging worth $31,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,265.62. The trade was a 50.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,769.32. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ VREX opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.