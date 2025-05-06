Veeco Instruments (VECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,455.42. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

