Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 174,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 764,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 253,736 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veris Residential by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of VRE stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

