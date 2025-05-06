Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This represents a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 216.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

