Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

VIAV stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,057.48. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,014.75. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,164 shares of company stock valued at $411,122. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.