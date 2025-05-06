Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.93% of Vitesse Energy worth $29,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Vitesse Energy by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTS shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $825.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 351.56%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

