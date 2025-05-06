Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Playtika

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Playtika in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Playtika Stock Performance

Playtika stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Playtika has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Playtika by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Playtika by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Playtika by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

