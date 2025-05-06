Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tenable

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Tenable in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TENB. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $31.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.20 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,517.68. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

