Wedbush Has Positive Outlook for Microsoft FY2025 Earnings

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software giant will earn $13.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.89. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.88 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

Shares of MSFT opened at $436.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.17. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,343,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 40,290.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,695,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,528,950,000 after buying an additional 46,579,693 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,837,278 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,096,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,071,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $288,336,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

