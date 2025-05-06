Wedbush Issues Negative Outlook for Cinemark Earnings

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Cinemark by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

