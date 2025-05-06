Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target to $32.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after acquiring an additional 106,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,430,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,713,000 after purchasing an additional 251,310 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,858 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after purchasing an additional 686,319 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 490,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.