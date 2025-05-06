Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Western Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,500.00. Insiders have purchased 183,500 shares of company stock worth $410,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.65% of the company’s stock.
Western Energy Services Company Profile
Western Energy Services Corp operates as an oilfield service industry in Canada and the United States of America. The company functions its drilling services through two segments namely, Contract drilling and Production services. Its contract drilling segment is involved in drilling rigs with ancillary equipment as well as provides such services to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.
