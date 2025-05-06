What is Barrington Research’s Estimate for WBD Q1 Earnings?

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.33) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

