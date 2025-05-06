What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for AC Immune Q2 Earnings?

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for AC Immune in a research report issued on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

ACIU stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AC Immune by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

