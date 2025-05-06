What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for CVE:ARU Q1 Earnings?

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurania Resources in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Aurania Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Aurania Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of CVE:ARU opened at C$0.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$23.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. Aurania Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.75.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

