Willdan Group (WLDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter.

Willdan Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at $500,466.40. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

