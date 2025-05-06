William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ALGN

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Align Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $177.61 on Monday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $291.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,937,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,800,000 after buying an additional 716,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,792,000. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 297,472 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.