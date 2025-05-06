William Blair Lifts Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $38.71 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $863.85 million, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $347.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.76%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 837,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after buying an additional 161,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after buying an additional 79,512 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 583,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 416,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

