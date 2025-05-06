WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.99. Approximately 69,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 189,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $912.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $146,698,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,256,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after acquiring an additional 511,420 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,081,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $9,988,000. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,120,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.