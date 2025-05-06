WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.99. Approximately 69,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 189,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $912.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $146,698,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,256,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after acquiring an additional 511,420 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,081,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $9,988,000. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,120,000.
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund
The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.
