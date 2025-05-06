Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $67.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $55.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $60.71.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter worth $4,103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter worth $226,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

