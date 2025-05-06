ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $32,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,787.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 285,484 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 396,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 268,387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,395,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

