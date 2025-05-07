168,317 Shares in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 168,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Wallbox Stock Up 1.1 %

WBX opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Chardan Capital raised Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

Wallbox Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

