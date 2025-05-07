19,298 Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 411.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.
Shares of PIO opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
