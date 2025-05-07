19,298 Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 411.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIO opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.