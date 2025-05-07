28,495 Shares in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLC. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

BKLC opened at $106.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.