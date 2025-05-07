34,233 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLKN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 804,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,283 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 516,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 54,752 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 288,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MLKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

