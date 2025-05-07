3,817 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $194.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $204.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.41 and its 200 day moving average is $195.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

