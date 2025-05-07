5,249 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 433,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $257.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.14. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.