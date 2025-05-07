55,897 Shares in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 371,813 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 78,106 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 201,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,885 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $737.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

Mission Produce Company Profile

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 21,892 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $220,014.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,190.60. The trade was a 50.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

