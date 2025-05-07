ACI Worldwide (ACIW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

