Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Akamai Technologies has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.590 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $106.80.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 37,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. This trade represents a 37.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $323,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,074.12. The trade was a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,394 shares of company stock worth $2,653,043. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akamai Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

