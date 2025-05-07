Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apple by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $258,707,000 after acquiring an additional 106,701 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 102,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.80.

Apple Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $198.92 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.