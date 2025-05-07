Alpha Cognition, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACOG) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 12th

Alpha Cognition’s (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 12th. Alpha Cognition had issued 8,695,653 shares in its IPO on November 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,005 based on an initial share price of $5.75. After the expiration of Alpha Cognition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACOG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alpha Cognition in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Alpha Cognition to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Alpha Cognition Trading Up 3.0 %

Alpha Cognition stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15. Alpha Cognition has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Cognition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Cognition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alpha Cognition during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Cognition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

