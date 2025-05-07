Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEC. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Alphatec by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 434,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 305,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133,653 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphatec news, COO Scott Lish sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 826,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,162.12. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $138,910.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 722,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,433.44. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,398 shares of company stock worth $1,731,787. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.57 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

