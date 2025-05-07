American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,989,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after buying an additional 1,291,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,821,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,597,000 after purchasing an additional 588,302 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,062,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,760,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

