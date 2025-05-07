American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,989,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after buying an additional 1,291,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,821,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,597,000 after purchasing an additional 588,302 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,062,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,760,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

