Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. On average, analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amprius Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE AMPX opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amprius Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
