Analysts Set CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) PT at $57.70

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CGON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CGON

CG Oncology Stock Down 23.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. CG Oncology has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.08.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGON. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CG Oncology by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,523 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 8.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,230,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after buying an additional 100,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CG Oncology by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.