Analysts Set Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Price Target at $16.25

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on VG. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Venture Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Insider Activity at Venture Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

In related news, insider Robert B. Pender bought 269,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $2,800,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 719,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,605.15. This trade represents a 59.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Sabel purchased 234,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $2,469,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,369.05. The trade was a 24.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,260. 86.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter worth $114,000.

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of VG stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

