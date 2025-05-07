Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.55 and a 200-day moving average of $228.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.
Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $259.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
