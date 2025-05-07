Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,194,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $549,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,990,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 736,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Stock Up 0.0 %

AAPL opened at $198.92 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.55 and a 200 day moving average of $228.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.