Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Aptiv by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,374,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

