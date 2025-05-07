Aquatic Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

MBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

