Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 257.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 307.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

In related news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $126,065.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,140. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $264,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,625.75. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,758 shares of company stock worth $5,286,708. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $988.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.31. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

